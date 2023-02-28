Concordia Studio Taps Ash Sarohia As EVP Of Scripted Film & TV

EXCLUSIVE: Concordia Studio has hired Ash Sarohia as EVP of Narrative Film & Television, bolstering the studio’s efforts to expand its scripted and documentary slates.

The move comes on the heels of Lizzie Fox joining the company in January to lead the Nonfiction Film & Television division.

Sarohia, an Indian-American executive and producer, will be based in Concordia’s Venice offices and work alongside Concordia’s Chief Creative Officer of Narrative Jonathan King to ramp up the company’s slate of scripted film & television projects.

“Concordia is a true home for artists and creators. I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside brilliant creative minds like Jonathan and Davis to continue to build out a powerful slate of prestige global content across film and television,” Sarohia said.

Previously, Sarohia partnered with Emmy-nominated and award-winning writer/director Cathy Yan (Birds Of Prey, Dead Pigs) having co-founded their production banner, Rewild Media. There, he oversaw the company’s film and television slate, producing The Freshening for FilmNation alongside Adam McKay / HyperObject Industries and Ali Wong, as well as executive producing event-series Paprika for Amazon. He also served as a producer at Hivemind (The Witcher, The Expanse).

Sarohia has developed, packaged, and sold numerous TV projects to Apple+, Amazon Studios, FX Networks, Searchlight Television, Annapurna Studios, Conde-Nast & Vanity Fair Studios, and feature films at Netflix, A24, and FilmNation.

“I’m excited to have Ash bring his incredible energy and ambition to Concordia. His experience and relationships are making him an invaluable member of the team, particularly as we dive deeper into television along with our continued focus on premium film,” said Jonathan King.

Sarohia began his career at Universal Pictures and Paradigm Talent Agency and is a graduate of Princeton University. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Jessie Dicovitsky, and their Shepherd Husky, Graham Cracker.