Cody Longo Dies: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Was 34

Cody Longo (aka Cody Anthony), an actor best known for his role as Nicholas Almain on NBC’s daytime drama Days of Our Lives and also as Eddie Duran in Hollywood Heights, has died, his manager Alex Gittelson confirmed to Deadline. He was 34.

Longo was found dead Wednesday at his home in Austin, according to TMZ. His wife, Stephanie Clark, became concerned that she couldn’t reach him while working at a local dance studio and asked police to do a welfare check. He was found dead in bed when officers arrived, TMZ reported.

“Cody was our whole world, Clark said in a statement provided to Deadline. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo began his career in the theater before moving to Los Angeles to pursue film and television, according to his bio on IMDb.

Longo portrayed Nicholas Almain on Days of Our Lives in 2011. He went on to land the lead role of Eddie Duran in Hollywood Heights. The Nick at Night/Teen Nick series followed aspiring singer-songwriter Loren Tate (Brittany Underwood), whose life changes forever when she crosses paths with her rock-star idol Eddie Duran (Longo).

His other TV credits included guest/recurring roles on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Brothers & Sisters and most recently Nashville, The Catch and Secrets & Lies. His film work includes Wildflower and Not Today.

His longtime friend and manager Alex Gittelson paid tribute to Longo in a statement to Deadline.

“Cody was a dear friend, going back many years, before he was a client,” said Gittelson. “My heart breaks for his amazing wife and beautiful kids. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”

Longo is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and three young children.