‘Code 3’: Ayesha Harris Latest To Join Paramedic Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones & The Six) has signed on to star alongside Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery and more in the forthcoming buddy action-comedy Code 3, helmed by Christopher Leone.

The film from Wayfarer Studios and Circle of Confusion, which we were first to report on, follows a day-in-the-life of two overworked, underpaid and nearly burnt-out paramedics. One EMT is so burnt-out by the job that he is forcing himself to resign, though he first must embark on one last 24-hour shift to train his replacement. Everything that could happen on the job, from the mundane to the extreme, then happens on this final, exhilarating day.

Harris will play Kim, a paramedic who, from time to time, works with Randy (Wilson) and Mike (Howery). Other set for the pic, as previously announced, include Aimee Carrero, Yvette Nicole Brown, Page Kennedy and Cameron Fuller.

Former paramedic Patrick Pianezza wrote the script with Leone, with Wayfarer Studios financing the project and tapping Angela Cardon to oversee it. Producers are Justin Baldoni and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer, Lawrence Mattis of Circle of Confusion, Matt Smith of Electro Corduroy Entertainment, and Paul “Pizza” Pianezza of Realdream. Steve Sarowitz is exec producing for Wayfarer, alongside Michael D. Jones for Silver Hearts Productions, with Megan Herring co-producing for Circle of Confusion.

Harris recently appeared in the Samuel Goldwyn Films anthology Tell It Like a Woman, which landed Diane Warren her 14th Academy Award nom for Best Original Song. She’s also been seen on series including This Is Us, Abbott Elementary, The L Word: Generation Q and Good Girls, and will next appear in the Prime Video miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, led by Riley Keough.

Harris is repped by Mrk Mgmt and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.