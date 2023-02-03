Cliff Curtis Joins Jason Momoa’s Apple Series ‘Chief Of War’ As Recurring

Cliff Curtis (Avatar films, Fear The Walking Dead) is set for a key recurring role in Chief of War, Apple TV+’s upcoming series starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa.

Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the nine-episode Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

Curtis will play Keōua, the cousin of Kamehameha (played by newcomer Kaina Makua), and believes himself to be the rightful leader of Hawai’i.

In addition to Momoa, “Chief of War” stars Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Native Hawaiian actress Mainei Kinimaka, and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

Chief of War is produced by Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) and Chernin Entertainment. The nine-episode series is executive produced by Momoa, Francis Lawrence, Pa’a Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Doug Jung who also serves as showrunner. Justin Chon will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer. Molly Allen, Brian Mendoza, Anders Engstrom and Jim Rowe also serve as executive producers.

Known for his work in Whale Rider and Once We Were Warriors, Curtis can currently be seen in Avatar: The Way Of Water and will soon be seen in Meg 2 for Warner Brothers and True Spirit at Netflix. Recently he was seen in Lisa Joy’s film Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, for Warner Bros. Curtis is repped by Anonymous Content and Verve.