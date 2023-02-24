Cleopatra Entertainment Takes North America For ‘What The Waters Left Behind: Scars’ Starring David Michigan & Magui Bravi

EXCLUSIVE: Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Argentinian director and producer Nicolas Onetti’s slasher picture What The Waters Left Behind: Scars.

The picture is the sequel to Onetti’s 2017 horror hit What The Waters Left Behind about a group of youngsters whose plan to shoot a documentary about the real-life, abandoned, lakeside spa resort of Epecuén takes a terrifying turn.

The new film revisits Epecuén and follows an Anglo-American indie rock band that ends up stranded in the desolate city. Their internal conflicts and the bad luck of their tour quickly fade, when they begin to discover the bloody hell that awaits them.

Camilio Zaffora wrote the screenplays for the original and its sequel.

The drama stars social media influencer David Michigan, Mario Alarcón (The Secret In Their Eyes), Magui Bravi (The 100 Candles Game) and German Baudino (History of The Occult).

The rights deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera, Tim Yasui VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment, with Monica Ciarli, Head of International at Rome-based Minerva Pictures, which also produced the film with New Zealand’s Black Mandala.

Cleopatra Entertainment plans to the release the film in North America in mid-2023

The title has been enjoying a buzzy festival tour since the fall, stopping off at Sitges Fantastic Film Festival (Spain), the Blood Window Film Festival (Argentina), The Boulder International Film Festival (US) and Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (Belgium) among others.

Recent films on the Cleopatra Entertainment slate include Recent films in release include Tubular Bells: 50th Anniversary Tour, Glenn Danzig’s horror film Death Rider In The House Of Vampires and UK drama Mrs Lowry & Son.