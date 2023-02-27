‘Citadel’ Sets Premiere Date; First Look At Amazon Global Spy Series Reveals Lesley Manville Casting

Prime Video this morning released first look at its global spy series from Anthony and Joe Russo, Citadel, which will premiere April 28 with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The images for the big-budget series, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, feature British actor Lesley Manville which is being revealed as a core series regular alongside previously announced Madden, Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci.

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer Prime Video

She plays Dahlia Archer, the British Ambassador to the United States, whose loyalties may lie elsewhere. She’s highly cunning and ambitious, making her both a valuable asset and a formidable foe.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio after originally having a lead creative role, with Appelbaum and Nemec as showrunners, until a change at the helm was made. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers. In addition to the mothership series, headlined by Chopra Jonas and Madden, Citadel also has local language offshoots in India and Italy.

Here are more details about the show:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Madden stars as Mason Kane, alongside Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick Prime Video

Manville’s TV credits include Mum (RTS Best Female Comedy Performance and two BAFTA nominations for Best Female Performance in a Comedy) and playing Princess Margaret in The Crown for Netflix. Last year, she starred in Sherwood for the BBC, Magpie Murders for BritBox and PBS and I Am Maria for BBC. Upcoming roles include Alfonso Cuaron’s thriller series, Disclaimer, as well as The Critic, an adaptation of Anthony Quinn’s novel, opposite Mark Strong and Gemma Arterton.