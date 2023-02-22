Chuku Modu Returns To ‘The Good Doctor’, Reprising Dr. Jared Kalu Role

EXCLUSIVE: Look who’s back! In a return five years in the making, original The Good Doctor cast member Chuku Modu is set to recur on the current sixth season of the ABC medical drama, reprising his role as Dr. Jared Kalu.

He will first appear in the March 6 episode, aptly titled “Old Friends.” In it, Dr. Kalu (Modu) makes a surprise return to San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital with his billionaire patient.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Chuku rejoin The Good Doctor family, and for the audience to learn what Dr. Kalu has been up to since he left St. Bon’s,” said co-showrunner and executive producer, Liz Friedman.

Modu’s surgical resident Dr. Jared Kalu was a breakout character in Season 1 who was close with fellow resident Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). He got into trouble for punching a doctor who had sexually harassed his girlfriend, resident Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas). After being fired, Kalu used legal blackmail to secure reinstatement but never was fully accepted by his bosses and broke up with Claire before heading to Colorado for a surgeon job.

This marks the latest Good Doctor original cast member to return for a guest stint after leaving the show. Modu follows in the footsteps of Thomas as well as fellow Season 1 series regular Beau Garrett who both have been back.

Also in the March 6 episode, Dr. Park (Will Yun Lee) must treat the man his wife had an affair with and try to find a way to forgive him.

The Good Doctor, from ABC Signature and Sony Pictures Television Series, stars Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Brandon Larracuente as Dr. Daniel Perez. David Shore and Friedman are executive producers and co-showrunners. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Freddie Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

Since his season-long stint on The Good Doctor, Modu did the last two seasons of the CW’s The 100, the final one as a series regular, and appeared in Captain Marvel. He was most recently seen on Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Amazon series The Peripheral and starred in the movie The Origin.

Here are two more photos from Modu’s return to The Good Doctor.

‘The Good Doctor’ (l-r): Hill Harper, Freddie Highmore, Usman Ally, Noah Galvin, Chuku Modu (ABC/Jeff Weddell)