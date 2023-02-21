Manager Christina Shams Joins Authentic Talent & Literary Management’s Comedy Division

EXCLUSIVE: Authentic Talent & Literary Management on Tuesday announced its hiring of manager Christina Shams, a veteran of the comedy world who counts Matt Rife, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Paul Elia, and Jeffrey Jay amongst her clients.

In her new role at Authentic, which will also have her producing, Shams will continue to pursue her passion for scaling the careers of multi-hyphenate artists. She’ll also oversee strategic touring growth for the Authentic comedy department, while enhancing digital opportunities for clients, and will be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office.

Shams has solidified her reputation as a stand-up touring specialist, with the ability to foster a wide net of opportunities for stand-ups, comedic actors, and digital influencers, over the past 11 years. She built her current roster during a period of about three years as an agent at Innovative Artists and has also thus far produced and sold comedy specials including Rife’s Matthew Steven Rife, Bill Bellamy’s I Want My Life Back, Affion Crockett’s Mirror II Society, Helen Hong’s Well Hong, and Rajskub’s Live From the Pandemic.

“We’re ecstatic to have Christina as part of our comedy team,” said Authentic’s Head of Comedy, Rick Dorfman. “Her tenacity, creativity, and evident dedication to her clients over the years are what we look for at Authentic. Her work brings smiles to the screen and her joining us has brought many to the company already.”

Added Shams: “Authentic Talent & Literary Management is a natural home for me – a place filled with intelligent and seasoned professionals who wake up everyday excited to co-create with their clients & serve as partners in building long term stability & wealth. I couldn’t be more honored to join this company & comedy division, we have a lot of belly laughs to deliver and projects to get into the world.”

Prior to her time as an agent, Shams served as the comedy booking manager for AEG Presents, one of the world’s largest concert promoters. She previously held roles at Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment, prior to that serving as the talent booker and manager for the Hollywood Laugh Factory.

Shams launched her comedy career as a beat reporter for NBC 5 News in Dallas, where she interviewed comedy legends including John Witherspoon, Charlie Murphy, Heather McDonald, Pablo Francisco and Hal Sparks, also writing reviews on Last Comic Standing. She’s a board member for Ladies of Comedy Association, supporting growth and opportunities for women in the comedy business, and holds an MBA from the Southern Methodist University.

Authentic is a bicoastal management and production company, with clientele spanning theater, film, literary, television, and digital media. The company most recently announced the promotion to Partner of Chris Kiely, a manager who had been with Authentic for a decade-plus.