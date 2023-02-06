‘The Dresden Sun’: First Look At Christina Ricci In Sci-Fi Action Pic, World Sales Deal Inked — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: VMI Worldwide has boarded worldwide sales to sci-fi actioner The Dresden Sun, starring Wednesday’s Christina Ricci, Mena Suvari, Linus Roache, Steven Ogg and Samantha Win.

The film follows a heist that goes south when a brilliant, principled mercenary (Ogg) with a traumatic history works with an insider to steal a prized commodity called “the sphere” from Peredor Corporation and Dr. Dresden (Ricci).

Above is a first look at Ricci who is coming off Netflix hit Wednesday and Showtime series Yellowjackets.

Penned and directed by Michael Ryan, the film is produced by Tyler Lockamy and Michael Ryan at Archetype Pictures.

The sales deal was negotiated by Jessica Bennett, COO Productions and Acquisitions for VMI, and Michael Ryan and Tyler Lockamy on the producing side.

The film is currently in post-production. VMI will be introducing the project to buyers at the upcoming EFM.

“The Dresden Sun is a whole other world of sci-fi with stylized and sleek action elements with an overall unique concept. We at VMI are very excited to bring this one to market, the stellar cast and level of filmmaking will bring the wow factor,” said Bennett.

“The Dresden Sun is an allegorical story that deals with ideas and concepts ranging from corporatocracy, interdimensional reality, grief, arrested development, and apostasy. We at Archetype Pictures appreciate working with VMI and their passionate team and are looking forward to their abilities to help deliver the film to the world,” commented filmmaker Michael Ryan.