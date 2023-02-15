Christina Hall Teases ‘Christina In The Country’ Season Finale: “It’s One Of My Fav Transformations Ever”

Christina Hall is wrapping up the first season of Christina in the Country and is teasing the finale. The HGTV show is airing the last episode of its inaugural season on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

“It’s one of my fav transformations ever,” the interior designer shared on Instagram. “It has allll the moody vibes I love. And it features my fav pigs, bagel. Thank you everyone who has tuned in this season. I hope you’ve loved it!”

The 6-episode run of Christina in the Country is a spinoff of Christina in the Coast focusing on Hall’s time in Tennessee, where she and her husband bought a home. Hall brought her West Coast vibes to the country and helped new clients cozy up their homes by freshening up their interiors.

Related Story HGTV Star Christina Hall Preps OC Real Estate Series As She Bolsters Her Own Unbroken Production Slate

Episode 6 of the renovation series comes after a heartwrenching episode that saw Hall work on renovating her best friend’s sister-in-law’s home. In a social media post ahead of the show airing, Hall revealed that her client Jessica Waldron had died from complications of ALS.

“Watching this disease rapidly progress and take over Jessica’s body was the scariest thing I’ve ever witnessed,” Hall posted on Instagram on Feb. 9. “Jessica wanted her home remodeled because she needed it to be functional for her due to her limited mobility, but she also wanted it to be beautiful and something her whole family could enjoy.”

Hall continued, “During the process, she held onto hope that there would be a cure (she was trying all kinds of treatments) and she would walk again. I was sensitive to this during the process and also held onto hope that a miracle would occur… Unfortunately, on Nov. 3rd, 2022 at age 39, Jessica passed away due to complications of ALS and never got to see her home remodel.”

The episode was dedicated to Waldron’s memory and Hall hoped the show also helped “to raise awareness for this devastating disease.”