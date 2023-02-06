Former Warner Media Exec Chris Spadaccini Joins CW As Chief Marketing Officer

Chris Spadaccini has been named Chief Marketing Officer for The CW Network, where he will oversee the network’s broadcast and digital marketing divisions.

“It is very rare that any company gets to add someone of Chris Spadaccini’s stature to its team,” commented Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment for The CW Network. “When it comes to marketers who have built and defined legendary brands for decades and created passionate emotional attachment between content and audiences, Chris is a true pioneer and the best in the business. As the broadcast and digital landscape changes at a rapid pace, we are building a dream team with the excitement and experience needed to drive The CW forward. I just wish he could have brought ‘The White Lotus’ with him.”

Previously, Spadaccini as the Chief Marketing Officer for Warner Media Entertainment. He was responsible for marketing HBO, TBS, TNT, truTV, and all aspects of brand and content marketing for HBO Max, the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform. He had a 20-year career at HBO and helped to launch campaigns for Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Entourage, The Wire, Euphoria and Succession.

“There are exciting changes underway at The CW and I’m thrilled to be a part of the network’s evolution,” said Spadaccini. “I’m looking forward to creating innovative brand experiences that resonate with mass audiences and help accelerate the next phase of business growth.”