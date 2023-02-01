Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List’ Gets Second Season & Prequel Series Starring Taylor Kitsch At Prime Video: The Dish

The Terminal List is continuing — and becoming a franchise for Amazon Studios. I have learned that Prime Video has finalized a Season 2 renewal for the hit series starring and executive produced by Chris Pratt, and also has picked up an untitled prequel/Ben Edwards origin series headlined and executive produced by Taylor Kitsch, from The Terminal List creator/executive producer David DiGilio.

I hear other Jack Carr characters who have or have not appeared yet on The Terminal List, an adaptation of his 2018 novel, will be featured in the prequel, including Pratt’s Navy SEAL James Reece and Raife Hastings, a former SEAL pal of Reece’s whose potential arrival was set up in Season 1 of the mothership series.

A rep for Amazon Studios declined comment.

Talks about a second season of The Terminal List — which has been a big hit for Prime Video, reaching No. 2 on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming ratings chart — have been going on for months. I hear during those conversations, Pratt suggested expanding the series with a prequel, which he is executive producing through his Indivisible Productions alongside Kitsch.

According to sources, also executive producing the offshoot are DiGilio, who serves as showrunner; fellow The Terminal List executive producers Carr and Antoine Fuqua; and producers include Max Adams, a writer who is a former Army Ranger, and Pratt’s longtime coach Jared Shaw who is a former Navy SEAL.

The prequel is described an elevated espionage thriller that follows Ben’s (Kitsch) journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the true darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

The Terminal List, a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, tells the story of James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who seeks to avenge the murder of his family.

Following the outsized ratings success of the eight-episode first season, which launched July 1, Pratt hinted that more episodes are coming during a September appearance on Carr’s podcast Danger Close.

“To the rabid fans of The Terminal List out there, you have nothing to worry about,” he said. “We love you and appreciate your support. It’s our life’s mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away.”

Added Carr, “There may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed.”

Besides Pratt and Kitsch, the main cast of the conspiracy thriller’s first season also included Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Waco alum Kitsch will next be seen in the Netflix limited series American Primeval and Painkiller, both directed by Pete Berg.

Pratt will next be seen reprising his role as Star-Lord in Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and heard as the title character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. His recent credits include The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special for Disney+, Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion and The Tomorrow War, which he executive produced.