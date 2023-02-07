Authentic Talent And Literary Management Ups Chris Kiely To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Talent manager Chris Kiely has been promoted to Partner at Authentic Talent and Literary Management after nearly 11 years with the company.

Kiely’s new role will see him take on increased responsibilities in hiring, recruitment, and the establishing and maintaining of agency relationships, while continuing his day-to-day business as a manager and his mentorship of junior employees.

The promotion follows Authentic founder and CEO Jon Rubinstein’s 2021 decision to steer the company away from a single leadership structure, with growth instead being driven by a larger partnership group. Others playing key roles in the process after being introduced as Partners last year include Anne Woodward, Sean Elliott, Jane Berliner, Jill Kaplan, Vikram Dhawer, Bob Glennon, Don Wongprapan, Meg Mortimer and Rick Dorfman.

Kiely’s promotion also recognizes the role he’s played in finding opportunities for creatives from underrepresented communities, as a manager who’s long had his eye on emerging talent.

“Chris has long been a leader at Authentic, and this move honors his years of hard work and the extraordinary business he’s built,” said Rubinstein. “He’s shown an unswerving and selfless commitment to his clients and to making Authentic a more inclusive, just, and human-centered company, honoring our commitment to make a positive impact on our industry and in the world.”

Added Kiely, “It’s an honor to be recognized by my colleagues. Authentic has been an incredible place to push new narratives, take chances and nurture ideas. I’m excited and grateful to broaden our scope and add to the entrepreneurial, client first mentality at the company.”

Kiely’s clients at Authentic include Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Mitchell Slaggert (The Sex Lives of College Girls) and Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession). Prior to his time at the company, he was a model agent at IMG Models and Marilyn Agency, working with such clients as Gisele Bündchen, Heidi Klum and Brooklyn Decker, to name a few.

The newest Partner at the L.A. and New York-based company, with clients spanning theater, film, literary, television, and digital media, spends time outside of the office working with the Haitian-led and -run adult English school, international exchange, and leadership training program, EIM Haiti.