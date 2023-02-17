Skip to main content
Chris Cuomo Confesses He Was Ready To “Kill Everybody, Including Myself” After CNN Firing

Chris Cuomo Mega Agency

Chris Cuomo says CNN has done him wrong.

“I believe that was taken, I believe wrongly,” Cuomo said of the news network taking his job. He was speaking on Anthony Scaramucci’s podcast, “Open Book,” which aired Wednesday.

“I will litigate that. I am not going to bitch about it in the press.”

Cuomo already has an $125 million arbitration claim against CNN underway

But the former newscaster also talked of a darker time in the aftermath of his job loss. Cuomo said at one point he was “going to kill everybody and myself.” He added later that he sought therapy on those thoughts.

Cuomo was fired by CNN in late 2021 after it was uncovered that he was helping his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as he fought sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo is now with NewsNation, hosting “Cuomo,” a primetime talk show.

