‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric.

Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister.

Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick is producing with Sister and Morgan is EPing alongside Cumberbatch, Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke and Lucy Forbes.

Hephner played Lieutenant Jeff Clarke in NBC’s Chicago Fire for four years up to 2017. He is starring in Christopher Nolan’s big budget Oppenheimer, due for release later this year, and has recently appeared in Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind, Fox’s Our Kind of People and Starz’ Power Book II: Ghost.

He is repped by Gersh and Industry Entertainment.