Charles Kimbrough Dies: Tony And Emmy Nominated Actor And Anchorman On ‘Murphy Brown’ Was 86

Charles Kimbrough (as Jim Dial, news anchor). CBS via Getty Images

Charles Kimbrough, best known for his portrayal of network anchorman Jim Dial on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown, died Jan. 11 in Culver City, Calif. No cause was given by his son, who confirmed the death.

Kimbrough received a Tony Award nomination in 1971 for best featured actor in a musical for playing Harry in the original production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company. He later appeared in the Sondheim musical Sunday in the Park With George. He later received a supporting comedy actor Emmy nomination in 1990 for his work on Murphy Brown.

A Minnesota native, Kimbrough was also the voice of gargoyle Victor in the 1996 animated version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, in its 2002 sequel, and for several video-game iterations.

His most widely-viewed role came as he appeared in every episode of the original run of Murphy Brown during its ten-season run ending in 1998. He played the co-anchor to Murphy Brown (played by Candice Bergen), and was often flummoxed by her antics.

Kimbrough also made appearances in several episodes of the Murphy Brown reboot in Sept. 2018.

Survivors include his son, John Kimbrough. No memorial plans have been revealed.

