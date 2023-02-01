Channel 4 Serves Up Second Helping Of ‘Celebrity Cooking School’ For E4

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 has renewed Celebrity Cooking School for a second season for youth portfolio channel E4.

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and Motion Content Group’s format, in which celebrity non-chefs are pitted against each other overseen by a professional, will enter production later this year and greenlight announcement is imminent, Deadline understands.

The first season was overseen by Michelin starred chef Giorgio Locatelli and saw the likes of Kerry Katona, Melvin Odoom and Shaun Ryder take part. One celebrity was knocked out every week and the winner was First Dates star Laura Tott. Season two celebrities will be revealed shortly.

Former Sony-backed indie Electric Ray developed the format but has since been absorbed by SPT, which is now producing its shows.

Celebrity Cooking School is reflective of E4 controller Karl Warner’s desire to order more factual-entertainment formats following a good year for the likes of Married At First Sight UK and its Australian counterpart. Warner founded Electric Ray with Meredith Chambers in 2014 before moving to E4 in 2018.

With evergreen cooking formats remaining popular in the UK, the show is similar in scope to ITV double Cooking with the Stars, which has just been renewed for a third season, and the recently-launched UK version of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef.