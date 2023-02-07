‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs, Samantha Isler Board H. Nelson Tracey’s Dramedy ’Breakup Season’

EXCLUSIVE: Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead) and Samantha Isler (Molly’s Game) are set to lead the Christmas-themed dramedy Breakup Season, marking the feature debut of writer-director H. Nelson Tracey.

The indie going into production this month in La Grande, Oregon follows a young man (Riggs) as he brings his girlfriend (Isler) back to his rural Oregon hometown to meet his family for the first time, over the course of the holidays. The introduction doesn’t go as planned.

Pic also stars James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans), Jacob Wysocki (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising), Brook Hogan, Carly Stewart, and Kailey Rhodes. Stephen Mastrocola, Rafi Jacobs, and Liana Montemayor of the L.A.-based Static Films will produce alongside Tracey. Also producing is Christopher Jennings, co-founder of the Eastern Oregon Film Festival, whose residency program is where the script was developed.

“I first visited La Grande, Oregon in the fall of 2019 for the annual Eastern Oregon Film Festival,” Nelson told Deadline. “I immediately saw the Grande Ronde Valley as having untapped cinematic potential, and shortly thereafter began developing a project tailor made for this location. Pairing a cast this strong with a spectacular and unique setting will create the cinematic magic that makes us all love film.”

Riggs is best known for his role as Carl Grimes — the son of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) — on AMC’s long-running zombie series, The Walking Dead, based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. He appeared in a little over eight seasons of the hit show and is otherwise best known for his role as Patrick ‘PJ’ Nelson on the ABC family drama series A Million Little Things, which is coming up on its fifth and final season. Additional credits include the Tribeca-premiering sci-fi drama Only with Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr., the horror-thriller Keep Watching with Bella Thorne, and the drama Get Low with Robert Duvall, Bill Murray and Sissy Spacek.

Isler has previously been seen in the Oscar-nominated features Molly’s Game and Captain Fantastic from Aaron Sorkin and Matt Ross, respectively. TV credits include Grey’s Anatomy and Supernatural.

Riggs is repped by TalentWorks and Burstein Company; Isler by Framework Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer; Urbaniak by Buchwald and Endorse Management Group; and Wysocki by Gersh and Echo Lake Entertainment.