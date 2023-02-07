Chadd Harbold Appointed As Head Of Production At Russ Posternak’s Post Film

EXCLUSIVE: Indie director-producer Chadd Harbold has been appointed as Head of Production at Post Film, the burgeoning independent film production and finance company led by Russ Posternak.

Harbold’s new role will have him overseeing all aspects of production for the company’s upcoming slate of films, while developing new projects for it to produce and/or finance.

Harbold’s feature producing credits include Ana Asensio’s Most Beautiful Island, for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award; Shout! Studios’ upcoming sci-fi drama Linoleum, starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn; and the crime drama South of Heaven, starring Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly, as well as Post Film’s The Wrath of Becky, the sequel to its 2020 box office-topping indie action-thriller Becky, which is set to premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival.

Titles directed by Harbold include the thriller Private Property, starring Ashley Benson and Shiloh Fernandez, which he also produced; and the Fernandez-led romantic drama Long Nights Short Mornings, which bowed at SXSW.

“After a successful collaboration on The Wrath of Becky, I am thrilled for Chadd to join the Post Film team,” Posternak told Deadline. “As a highly experienced and creative filmmaker, he is a huge asset to our team and all of the filmmakers we work with, and greatly expands the company’s physical production capabilities.”

“I am honored to be joining the team at Post Film,” added Harbold. “Working with Russ on The Wrath of Becky was a fantastic experience, and I am excited to continue our collaboration in this new capacity. I am thrilled for the opportunity to produce quality, creative, and commercial independent films with Post.”

Post Film has also produced and/or financed titled including the SXSW-premiering Winona Ryder thriller, Gone in the Night; Brittany Snow’s SXSW-bound directorial debut Parachute (fka September 17th) starring Courtney Eaton, Thomas Mann, Kid Cudi, Gina Rodriguez and Dave Bautista; and the horror All You Need is Blood, starring Mena Suvari and Eddie Griffin, which is currently in post-production.

Titles produced and/or financed by Posternak prior to his launching of Post Film included William Brent Bell’s Separation, released in 2000 theaters in 2021; the Netflix original Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette; and the upcoming Misanthrope starring Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn.