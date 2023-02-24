César Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

Refresh for latest… The 48th edition of France’s César Awards, the country’s equivalent to the Oscars or the UK’s BAFTA, is unfolding at Paris’s historic Olympia concert hall this evening.

The Serpent and The Mauritanian star Tahar Rahim is presiding over the ceremony with support from a host of French cinema talent including Leïla Bekhti, Jérôme Commandeur, Jamel Debbouze, Emmanuelle Devos, Léa Drucker, Eye Haïdara, Alex Lutz, Raphaël Personnaz and Ahmed Sylla.

Alongside the winners, David Fincher received a career César with Brad Pitt putting in a surprise appearance to present the award. Fincher follows in the footsteps of past honorees Cate Blanchett, Penelope Cruz and Michael Douglas.

Louis Garrel’s comedy The Innocent leads the nominations, having made it into 11 categories, followed by Dominik Moll’s detective drama The Night Of The 12th with 10 nominations. Albert Serra’s Pacifiction and Cedric Klapisch’s Rise are also hot contenders with nine nominations, followed by Forever Young and November with seven each.

Check back for updates on tonight’s ceremony with winners updated below as they are announced:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Noemie Merlant, The Innocent

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Bastien Bouillon, The Night Of The 12th

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Forever Young

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

Saint Omer, Alice Diop

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

My Sunny Maad, Michaela Pavlátová

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Returning To Reims (Fragments), Jean-Gabriel Périot

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Artur Tort, Pacification

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Laurens Ehrmann, Notre Dame On Fire

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Irene Dresel, Full Time

BEST SOUND

François Maurel, Olivier Mortier, Luc Thomas, The Night Of The 12th

BEST SET DESIGN

Christian Marti, Simone – The Journey Of The Century

BEST EDITING

Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Gigi Lepage, Simone – The Journey Of The Century

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

La Vie Sexuelle De Mamie, Urška Djukić and Emilie Pigeard

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Maria Schneider, 1983, Elisabeth Subrin

BEST SHORT FILM

Partir Un Jour, Amélie Bonnin

BEST FOREIGN FILM

The Beasts, Rodrigo Sorogoyen







