César Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

Refresh for latest… The 48th edition of France’s César Awards, the country’s equivalent to the Oscars or the UK’s BAFTA, is unfolding at Paris’s historic Olympia concert hall this evening.
The Serpent and The Mauritanian star Tahar Rahim is presiding over the ceremony with support from a host of French cinema talent including Leïla Bekhti, Jérôme Commandeur, Jamel Debbouze, Emmanuelle Devos, Léa Drucker, Eye Haïdara, Alex Lutz, Raphaël Personnaz and Ahmed Sylla.
Alongside the winners, David Fincher received a career César with Brad Pitt putting in a surprise appearance to present the award. Fincher follows in the footsteps of past honorees Cate Blanchett, Penelope Cruz and Michael Douglas.
Louis Garrel’s comedy The Innocent leads the nominations, having made it into 11 categories, followed by Dominik Moll’s detective drama The Night Of The 12th with 10 nominations. Albert Serra’s Pacifiction and Cedric Klapisch’s Rise are also hot contenders with nine nominations, followed by Forever Young and November with seven each.
Check back for updates on tonight’s ceremony with winners updated below as they are announced:
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Noemie Merlant, The Innocent
BEST MALE NEWCOMER
Bastien Bouillon, The Night Of The 12th
BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER
Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Forever Young
BEST DEBUT FEATURE
Saint Omer, Alice Diop
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
My Sunny Maad, Michaela Pavlátová
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Returning To Reims (Fragments), Jean-Gabriel Périot
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Artur Tort, Pacification
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Laurens Ehrmann, Notre Dame On Fire
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Irene Dresel, Full Time
BEST SOUND
François Maurel, Olivier Mortier, Luc Thomas, The Night Of The 12th
BEST SET DESIGN
Christian Marti, Simone – The Journey Of The Century
BEST EDITING
Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Gigi Lepage, Simone – The Journey Of The Century
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
La Vie Sexuelle De Mamie, Urška Djukić and Emilie Pigeard
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Maria Schneider, 1983, Elisabeth Subrin
BEST SHORT FILM
Partir Un Jour, Amélie Bonnin
BEST FOREIGN FILM
The Beasts, Rodrigo Sorogoyen
