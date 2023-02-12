CBS Sports Simulation On Super Bowl LVII Using ‘Madden NFL ’23′ Predicts Victory For…

CBS Sports has simulated the outcome of Super Bowl LVII. And if you’re a betting woman or man, you should pay attention.

Last season, the simulated game correctly predicted the Los Angeles Rams winning over the Cincinnati Bengals. Before that, it had and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory over the Chiefs the year prior.

This year? The “Madden NFL 23″ simulation had the Chiefs winning by the odd score of 24-11. Patrick Mahomes was the key to the faux victory, at one point completing his first 14 passes.

Mahomes completed 19 of his 20 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the win. Rutgers rookie Isiah Pacheco rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

However, the game had Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton as Super Bowl MVP. Bolton had six total tackles and a game-sealing interception on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to eliminate any comeback hopes.