CBS President George Cheeks To Keynote Banff

CBS President and CEO George Cheeks is to keynote this year’s Banff World Media Festival.

Cheeks, who is also Chief Content Officer, News and Sports for Paramount+, will partake in an exclusive fireside conversation during the Rocky Mountains event, which will take place June 11 to 14.

The former NBCUniversal exec is one of the most senior people in the U.S. TV world, overseeing CBS-branded assets within Paramount Global along with its streamer’s news and sports offering, BET, Paramount Television Studios and the company’s free-to-air networks in the United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina and Chile.

Cheeks is the first big name to be unveiled for this year’s Banff. Past keynote speakers include Netflix’s Bela Bajaria and Ted Sarandos, Universal’s Pearlena Igbokwe and Greg Berlanti.

“George Cheeks has been an innovative business and creative force in the television industry for over 30 years,” said Kevin Beggs, who chairs the Banff Board of Directors and is Chair & Chief Creative Officer of the Lionsgate Television Group.

“We at the Banff World Media Festival are honored to have him give our keynote and share his views on the evolving industry.”