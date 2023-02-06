CBS’ Grammys Telecast Skips Closed Captions For Bad Bunny & Displays “Singing Non-English” Instead

Bad Bunny opened the 2023 Grammy Awards with an explosive performance that even had Taylor Swift dancing to his hit songs.

Throughout the live ceremony, CBS provided closed captioning for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. However, during Bad Bunny’s performance, the captions only displayed the following text: “SINGING NON-ENGLISH” or “SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH.”

CBS

Some viewers took to social media to gripe about the closed captions not transcribing what the artist was singing or saying. The other musical acts enjoyed their performances being transcribed for viewers at home that turned the CC feature on.

Bad Bunny would later take the stage and when he delivered his speech, people with the CC featured only saw, “SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH.”

CBS and the Grammys might not have known that Bad Bunny would win a gramophone during the live telecast, but they knew that he would be on stage performing his songs that are in Spanish. This could’ve been planned and have someone multilingual working on the closed captions for the night.

Sources tell Deadline that CBS was planning to show the Spanish-language captions during the West Coast replay of the show as well as the Paramount+ on-demand show.

This comes as jurors at the Sundance Film Festival walked out of a screening for Magazine Dreams after failing to provide proper captioning for audiences that needed it.

CBS

For those needing a transcription of what Bad Bunny said during his acceptance speech after winning in the Best Música Urbana Album category here it is in English and Spanish:

ORIGINAL SPEECH (BILINGUAL): “Gracias. This is really easy. Humble. It’s easy because I just made this album with love and passion, nothing else. And when you do things with love and passion, everything is easier, the life is easier. I want to thank everyone who listens to my music. Gracias a todos los Latinos en el mundo entero en Estados Unidos y en el mundo entero. Gracias a todos los artistas que trabajaron en este álbum, a los productores, Beto, Tainy… Este premio se lo dedico… I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, la cuna y la capital del reggeaton en el mundo entero. Se lo quiero dedicar a todas las leyendas y especialmente también a los nuevos, no solo a las leyendas si no a los nuevos que mantienen vivo y refrescando el movimiento. Así que a todos los nuevos talentos, sigamos llevando este género a otro nivel. Los quiero, gracias.”

ENGLISH: “Thank you. This is really easy. Humble. It’s easy because I just made this album with love and passion, nothing else. And when you do things with love and passion, everything is easier, the life is easier. I want to thank everyone who listens to my music. Thank you to all the Latinos in the world, in the United States and the whole world. Thank you to all the artists that worked on this album, to the producers, Beto, Tainy… I dedicate this award… I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the capital of reggeaton in the world. I want to dedicate the award to all the legends and especially all the new artists, not just the legends, but also the new ones that are keeping this movement alive and refreshing it. To all the new talent, let’s continue taking this genre to the next level. Love you, thank you.”

SPANISH: “Gracias. Esto es fácil. Es fácil porqué yo hice este álbum con amor y pasión, nada más. Y cuando haces las cosas con amor y pasión, todo es más fácil, la vida es más fácil. Quiero agradecer a todos que escuchan mi música. Gracias a todos los Latinos en el mundo entero en Estados Unidos y en el mundo entero. Gracias a todos los artistas que trabajaron en este álbum, a los productores, Beto, Tainy… Este premio se lo dedico… Quiero dedicar este premio a Puerto Rico, la cuna y la capital del reggeaton en el mundo entero. Se lo quiero dedicar a todas las leyendas y especialmente también a los nuevos, no solo a las leyendas si no a los nuevos que mantienen vivo y refrescando el movimiento. Así que a todos los nuevos talentos, sigamos llevando este género a otro nivel. Los quiero, gracias.”