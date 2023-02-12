Candace Cameron Bure Just Won Two Awards For Her First Christmas Movie on Great American Family

Candace Cameron Bure has been called a lot of things lately, but award-winning is certainly not one of the descriptions. But that’s about to change … well, maybe.

The Fuller House actress who generated lots of headlines for moving her brand of entertainment to Great American Family just received the Best Family Television prize and the Grace Award for TV performance at the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards. Never heard of those? They’ve been (kindly) nicknamed the Christian Oscars because they like to honor wholesome and uplifting Christian entertainment.

Bure won for producing and starring in A Christmas … Present, the first holiday movie she produced for the channel under her Candy Rock Entertainment banner. The flick premiered in November as part of the channel’s Great American Christmas lineup. She played a real estate mom in the movie opposite Marc Blucas and Paul Fitzgerald.

In an effusive Instagram post, Bure thanked the network and its Chief Exec Bill Abbott “for being unashamed to share scripture and the name of Jesus on cable television and for your dedication to faith and family entertainment.”

The awards were held Friday. Lori Loughlin showed up!

Last summer, GAC Media signed the former Hallmark Channel staple to develop, produce and star in movies and TV shows for GAC Family and GAC Living. She also took an executive role in the company, overseeing and curating programming, which ultimately led to her now-infamous interview with The Wall Street Journal about wanting to keep “traditional marriage at the core.”

In other words, there will be no holiday movies featuring same sex couples as leads on Great American Family. That didn’t sit well with actress Hilarie Burton (who called her a bigot) and lots of folks on social media who objected to what they saw as veiled — or straight up overt — homophobia.

The 30th Annual Movieguide Awards will be streamed Feb. 26 on the cabler UPtv.