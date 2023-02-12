Candace Cameron Bure Talks Cancel Culture Following “Traditional Marriage” Comment Backlash After Great American Family Move

Candace Cameron Bure is giving her thoughts on “cancel culture” months after she received backlash over the reason she made the move to Great American Family from Hallmark.

The Full House alum made an appearance on the Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler podcast where she cited it was her Christian faith that helped her navigate through difficult times.

“Cancel culture is real and it is difficult,” she said on the Feb. 8 podcast episode. “And It’s hard but listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are lots of us and we are always stronger together. And you have to find your community and know the word of God.”

Cameron Bure continued, “I think my biggest encouragement is there’s such a difference in the way when it’s spoken, when you’re leading your own actions, you’re not just talking the talk but have to walk the walk, and when the truth comes with love and kindness and respect it goes a whole lot further.”

The former The View co-host revealed in an interview with WSJ that the reason she left Hallmark was “the change of leadership.” Additionally, she said that the films she produces for Great American Family would “keep traditional marriage at the core.” The latter comment caused major backlash as many believed she was excluding same-sex couples purposely.

Following the backlash, Cameron Bure addressed her comments on Instagram saying, “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”