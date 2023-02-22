Canadian Screen Awards Nominations: CBC Drama ‘The Porter’ Leads With 19 Nods 

The first season of CBC’s drama series The Porter leads both television and overall nominations at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards with 19 nods, including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Performer for Aml Ameen, Ronnie Rowe Jr., and Mouna Traoré.

Created by Arnold Pinnock (Altered Carbon) and Bruce Ramsay (19-2) with Annmarie Morais (Killjoys), Marsha Greene (Private Eyes), and Aubrey Nealon (Snowpiercer, Cardinal), The Porter tells the story of the people who fought to ignite the civil rights movement in North America.

The series is distributed internationally by Abacus Media Rights and Sphere Distribution.

CBC also dominates the wider nominations with its shows Sort Of and Detention Adventure trailing behind with 15 nominations a piece, followed by the broadcaster’s Police comedy Pretty Hard Cases with 11.

On the film side, Clement Virgo’s Brother, which debuted at TIFF and played London, tops nominations with 14, including Achievement in Direction and Performance in a Leading Role for Lamar Johnson. Stéphane Lafleur’s Viking follows with 13, while David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future clocked 11.

“From legendary directors like David Cronenberg to new voices like Bilal Baig, the 2023 Canadian Screen Award nominees reaffirm that our country has an immensely talented industry, and we are lucky to call them Canadian,” said Tammy Frick, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

“Supporting these artists has never been more important, and we are proud to be at the centre of those efforts. I’m thrilled to share my heartfelt congratulations with all of the nominees and look forward to raising a glass to them in person this April.”

The 2023 Canadian Screen Awards will be broadcast on April 16 on CBC following a week of awards presentations at the Meridian Hall in Toronto. This year, Ryan Reynolds will be feted with the body’s Humanitarian Award, Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara will receive the Academy Icon Award, and Simu Liu will pick up the Radius Award.

The full list of nominations can be found here.