Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway ‘Camelot’: First Look Photo & Video; Full Cast Announced

EXCLUSIVE: A first-look photo and a new trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming Broadway adaptation of the classic Lerner & Loewe musical Camelot arrives just as Lincoln Center Theater announces the full cast for the production. In addition to the previously announced Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), and Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), the new Camelot will include Fergie Philippe (Hamilton) as Sir Sagramore and Dakin Matthews (who appeared in Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird) as Merlyn/Pellinore.

Also joining the cast are Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), and Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel).

Featuring a book by Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, Camelot will reteam Sorkin with Mockingbird director Bartlett Sher. Previews begin on Thursday, March 9, at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater, with an opening night set for Thursday, April 13.

Sorkin’s take on the 1960 musical is thought to be a reimagining, and Lincoln Center Theater describes it as an “epic and timely tale” and “the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms.”

Based on the new photo of the Burnap, Soo and Donica in costume, and the romantic trailer, the production seems to combine a classic Arthurian style with a sleek, elegant modernity.

Among the songs featured in the musical are the now standards “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May” and the title song “Camelot.”

Featured in the new production’s ensemble are Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Sola Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.

The production will feature choreography by Byron Easley, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake; and projections by 59 Productions.

Check out the first-look photo below, and the trailer above.