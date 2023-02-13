‘Call The Midwife’ Renewed For Seasons 14 & 15 By BBC; LaLiga Studios Launch; EOne ‘Paper Dolls’

‘Call The Midwife’ Renewed For Seasons 14 & 15 By BBC

Hit drama Call The Midwife will remain on the BBC for at least another three years following its latest double series order. Ratings for the Sunday night hit have continued to be strong throughout its lengthy run and an eight-part 14th and 15th have now been commissioned along with Christmas specials. Following a group of midwifes in mid-20th century London, Call the Midwife from Heidi Thomas and Neal Street has consistently been one of the BBC’s top-rated dramas over a decade-long period. It airs on PBS in the U.S. BBC Drama Director Lindsay Salt praised the returner’s “enduring popularity thanks to extraordinary creative talent and hard work.” Series 12 will wrap in two Sunday’s time and production on series 13 commences in the Spring.

Banijay & LaLiga Form LaLiga Studios

LaLiga Studios has launched in Spain – a sport content company forged by Banijay Iberia and the domestic football league. LaLiga Studios will produce audiovisual content for LaLiga, clubs, sponsors, and broadcasters. It will also work with international platforms and brands in the development, production and distribution of entertainment, documentary, fiction, and animation content. The new outfit will be helmed by Managing Director and Executive Producer Chalo Bonifacino Cooke, who will also be in charge of international growth. LaLiga Executive Direvtor Óscar Mayo said the league has “ambitious plans” for the new shingle. The deal should become effective in the coming weeks.

eOne Takes On ‘Paper Dolls’

eOne has taken on international distribution for Paper Dolls, the Australian drama series following the rise and fall of a fictional pop girl group. eOne will shop the eight-parter internationally as show gears up to launch on Network 10 Australia. Helium Pictures’ series starts at the cusp of the new millennium, following the meteoric rise and fall of fictional manufactured girl group Harlow. Cast includes Emalia (Australian Gangster), Naomi Sequeira (Evermoor Chronicles), Miah Madden (Redfern Now), Courtney Clarke (Last King of The Cross) and Courtney Monsma (Frozen The Musical). The deal was brokered by Noel Hedges, eOne’s EVP, Acquisitions, International Distribution. “Paper Dolls reaches deep into the drama inherent to this area of the music business: immense highs, hopes and dreams, but also manipulation and significant psychological and physical pressure,” said Hodges.