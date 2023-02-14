Frederator Network To Develop ‘The Land Of Boggs’ & Other BuzzFeed Animation Lab IP As Series

EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed’s original digital properties are getting the longform treatment.

Original digital properties from the publisher’s BuzzFeed Animation Labs unit such as The Land of Boggs will be developed as longform series by Frederator Network, the digital channels operator.

Frederator Studios will get an exclusive first right to develop and produce the shows and be their global sales agent, with Director of Development Isabel Schultz leading the operation. The consumer products division of Genius Brands International, which is lead by Chief Brand Officer Kerry Phelan, and BuzzFeed will develop a retail program with BuzzFeed.

Genius Brands owns Frederator’s parent, WOW! Unlimited Media.

The Land of Boggs, a zany buddy comedy that has more than 10 million followers on social media, is the first getting developed.

Properties such as Good Advice Cupcake, which is an aggressively optimistic pastry and has 6 million followers; lowbrow sister comedy Weird Helga (9 million followers); and gender inclusive title Chikn Nuggit (9 million followers) are also under consideration.

“Our partnership with BuzzFeed offers Frederator a tremendous opportunity to expand on the creativity of their animation lab to further develop their original IP into long-form series for global audiences,” said Michael Hirsh, CEO of WOW! Unlimited Media.

“The BuzzFeed Animation Lab has seen huge success and explosive growth for our animated properties, and we are thrilled to partner with Frederator Studios for development,” said Zee Myers, Head of BuzzFeed Animation Lab. “They have an unparalleled track record in the industry and are the perfect shepherds to take our animated properties into a new format and expand our audience.”