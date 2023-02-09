Burt Bacharach Dies: Hit-Making Composer Of “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” And Many Others Was 94

Burt Bacharach, the massively influential composer of dozens of hits like “Walk on By,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” died of natural causes Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 94.

His death was announced by his publicist Tina Brausam to the Associated Press today.

Bacharach, whose elegantly melodic compositions, arrangements and production seemed an effective and calming response in the 1960s and ’70s to ever-louder rock music, collaborated with lyricist Hal David to provide Dionne Warwick with career-making hits in the early to mid-’60s, including now classics “Don’t Make Me Over,” “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Walk On By,” “Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.”

Along with delivering signature hits to groups like The Carpenters (“Close To You”), Tom Jones (“What’s New Pussycat?) and Dusty Springfield (“Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “The Look of Love”) , Bacharach would become one of Hollywood’s most reliable music-makers for movies. Reaching as far back as the ’50s sci-fi classic The Blob, Bacharach would compose songs and scores for such films as Arthur (1981), Casino Royale (1967), What’s New Pussycat? (1965) and Night Shift (1982).

But his signature movie song came with 1969’s massively successful Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, the buddy western starring as Paul Newman and Robert Redford as a doomed pair of outlaws on the run through America’s rapidly changing Old West. In a scene that has often been criticized as superfluous to the plot – if not the film’s popularity – Newman and costar Katherine Ross playfully try out a newfangled invention called a bicycle, all while B.J. Thomas croons the instantly catchy and eventual Oscar winner “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.”

So associated with ’60s songs and films that Bacharach himself appeared in 1997’s Mod Era-spoof Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, performing his 1965 song “What the World Needs Now Is Love.” He returned for the film’s two sequels.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, and in Queens, New York, section of New York City, a teenage Bacharach would use a fake ID to haunt Manhattan’s jazz nightclubs, absorbing the styles of Dizzy Gillespie and Count Basie. Studying music at Montreal’s McGill University, also serving two years in the United States Army in 1950. The composer met singer Vic Damone when they were both stationed in Germany. The two would collaborate even after their Army days.

Bacharach soon developed a growing reputation among musicians, and he soon be working with Steve Lawrence, Joel Grey and the Ames Brothers. At the age of 28, he met Marlene Dietrich and became the actress-singer’s arranger and conductor for her popular nightclub performances.

By far the most consequential event in the young composers life came in 1957, when he met lyricist Hal David at New York City’s famed Brill Building. Their partnership quickly produced their first hit: Country-pop singer Marty Robbins’ “The Story of My Life.”

Although he collaborated with other lyricists in the early ’60s, the Bacharach-David partnership proved the most durable and prolific, resulting what he’d later say were more than 100 songs. They had an early hit with Jerry Butler’s “Make It Easy on Yourself”, and in 1961 met their greatest muse and interpreter, singer Dionne Warwick. The three collaborators would score their first hit together with 1962’s “Don’t Make Me Over.”

That was just the beginning. Over the decades, but especially in the ’60s, the songwriters would provide Warwick with many, if not most, of her career-defining songs: “Walk On By”, “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Alfie,”, “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,”and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” The songs boosted Warwick to one of the most successful and hit-making female singers of the rock era.

In 1967, Bacharach composed and arranged the soundtrack of Casino Royale, including Springfield’s soon-to-be-a-standard “The Look of Love.”

Broadway beckoned as well, and in 1968 Bacharach and David wrote the musical Promises, Promises. Warwick would record and make hits of two of the musical’s songs – the title tune and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.”

The following year brought Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, with Bacharach-David winning Oscars for the film’s score and breakout hit “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.”

During the following decade, after a falling-out with Warwick, Bacharach’s compositions would be recorded by Barbra Streisand, Stephanie Mills, Roberta Flack and Patti LaBelle. With his eventual wife, lyricist Carole Bayer Sager (his second marriage, to actress Angie Dickinson, had ended in divorce), Bacharach would collaborate with Christopher Cross and Peter Allen on the Oscar-winning hit song from Arthur: “Arthur’s Theme,” better known as Best That You Can Do.”

In ’85, Another of their hits, Bacharach and Warwick mended their relationship for the hit “That’s What Friends Are For.” The composer’s resurgent popularity produced a string of hits throughout the ’80s and ’90s, with many new artists recording versions of classic Bacharach songs like “(There’s) Always Something There to Remind Me” (recorded by Naked Eyes) and “A House is Not A Home” (Luther Vandross).

One of Bacharach’s most surprising collaborations came in the late 1990s, when he teamed with Elvis Costello on the hit album Painted from Memory. The album followed the successful Bacharach-Costello ballad “God Give Me Strength” from the 1996 film Grace of My Heart.

Bacharach remained busy well into the 21st Century. He wrote and arranged (with Joseph Bauer) the score for the film A Boy Called Po. He was 88, and it would be his final film score.

Bacharach is survived by wife Jane Hansen and three children. His daughter Nikki died in 2007.