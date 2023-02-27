You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
SAG Awards: 'Everyone Everywhere All At Once' Wins Film Ensemble Prize; 'White Lotus', 'Abbott Elementary' Lead TV - Full Winners List
BTS’ J-Hope Begins Military Enlistment Process; Announces Release Of New Solo Single

J-Hope, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has cancelled his request to delay enlistment in Korea’s mandatory military service, according to the group’s agency Big Hit Music. 

No timeline was given on when he would start his military service. Korea requires that all able-bodied men serve for around two years in the army. 

Big Hit Music also announced in a message to BTS fans on Weverse that J-Hope’s new solo single, On The Street, will be released on March 3. 

“J-Hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans,” the message said. “The title ‘on the street’ refers to j-hope’s roots — street dance — from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together.”

J-Hope will be the second member of BTS to join the Korean army following the eldest member, Jin, who is already two months into his military service. 

Korea’s parliament passed a bill in late 2020 that said South Korean’s who “excel in popular culture and art” are allowed to deter mandatory military service until the age of 30. However, Big Hit Music issued a statement to say that all seven members of BTS would serve their mandatory military service. 

In July 2022, J-Hope released his first solo album, Jack In The Box, and is also the subject of a standalone documentary, J-Hope In The Box, which is streaming on Disney+. 

