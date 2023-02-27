Bryan Cranston: MAGA Slogan Can “Be Construed As A Racist Remark”; Says It’s “Imperative” That Critical Race Theory Is Taught In Schools

Actor Bryan Cranston argues that former President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" could be viewed as racist.

Over the weekend, Chris Wallace asked Bryan Cranston on CNN about “a tussle” he got into recently about critical race theory on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. In the context of that conversation, Cranston told the host of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on Sunday that Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan can be seen as racist.

“The ‘Make America Great Again’ – my comment is: Do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark? And most people, a lot of people go, ‘How could that be racist? Make America Great Again?’ ” said Cranston setting up his thought process on the topic.

“I said, ‘So just ask yourself from, from an African-American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African-American? When was it great?’ “

Given that, Cranston posited, “So if you’re making it great again, it’s not including them.”

Watch below.

On critical race theory itself and its place in schools, the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad star said, “I think it’s imperative that it’s taught…that we look at our history — much the same I think that Germany has looked at their history [and] involvement in [WWI and WWII] and embrace it and say, ‘This is where we went wrong. This is how it went wrong. This is why it can’t go wrong again.’ ”

He said Germany has “done a very commendable job” in facing that past. “But the United States really hasn’t.

In their conversation on Club Random, Maher and Cranston didn’t disagree that America has a racist past. They disagreed about to what extent it is currently relevant and how much American history should be taught in schools from that context.

You can see an excerpt from that conversation below.

“You present it and say, well, 400 years of slavery, yeah, but we’re moving on. And it’s like, no, let’s really discuss it,” Cranston told Wallace of his stance. “How did that happen? How did we get to a point where we treated other human beings as slaves?”

Cranston continued on critical race theory: “So it’s to teach us in the woke world to open up and, and accept the possibilities that our privilege has created blind spots for us. And maybe I haven’t seen what is really happening yet in all my years.”