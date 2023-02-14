Bruce Springsteen Adds 18 Cities To 2023 U.S. Tour Including L.A. & San Francisco

Very good news for Bruce Springsteen fans. Springsteen and his E Street Band have added 18 cities to their U.S. leg of the tour, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The news comes as a relief to fans upset over the initial schedule that excluded any West Coast dates.

The newly added shows for the North American leg of the tour kick off on August 9 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, running through December 8 at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Multiple nights have been scheduled for Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park (August 16 and 18), New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (August 30 and September 1), Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (November 14 and 16) and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (December 4 and 6).

When the initial tour dates were announced, there was speculation that Springsteen would be performing at West Coast festivals, hence no tour dates in Los Angeles or San Francisco. But ultimately, the festivals did not pan out and the additional dates were added.

The 2023 international tour began February 1 in Tampa, Florida with Springsteen and the band’s first North American show in seven years. Opening night featured a high-energy 28-song set which included fan favorites such as “Born To Run,” “Prove It All Night,” and “Wrecking Ball.”

E Street band members guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrell missed shows Friday in Dallas after testing positive for Covid-19. The band is scheduled to perform tonight in Houston, and Springsteen is hoping everyone stays healthy.

Van Zandt assured fans on Twitter that he was recovering well. “Thank you all for your best wishes and positive vibes,” he wrote. “I’ve got a very mild case and hope to be back for Houston or Austin at the latest.” In a follow-up tweet, Van Zandt said he had received both the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster. “That’s why it’s a mild case. No real danger or damage,” he wrote.