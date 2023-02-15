Broadway’s ‘Room’ Completes Casting

Complete casting for the US premiere of Room on Broadway has been announced.

Joining the previously announced Adrienne Warren will be Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud) as SuperJack; Tina Benko (The Rose Tattoo) as Interviewer/Police Officer; Michael Genet (The Prom) as Grandpa/Doctor, Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Old Nick, and child actors Aiden Mekhi Sierra and Christopher Woodley alternating in the role of Little Jack. Three-time Tony Award nominee Kate Burton (The Constant Wife, Grey’s Anatomy) will portray Grandma.

Room is written and adapted for the stage by Emma Donoghue, based on her 2010 best-selling novel which she also adapted into the award-winning 2015 film. The production, featuring songs and music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett and directed by Bissett, begins previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 3, with an opening night of Monday, April 17. The limited engagement will run through September 17. Sam Julyan, James Yeoburn, ShowTown Productions and Hunter Arnold produce.