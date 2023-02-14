‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ Continues Broadway Dominance With A $2.4M Take At The Box Office

Broadway continued filling seats last week as the annual deep-discount Broadway Week promotion (actually three weeks) came to a close. Total receipts for the 21 productions tallied to $23,064,393, with attendance of 192,323 at 95% of capacity.
Topping the box office roster for the week ending Feb. 12 was, once again, The Phantom of the Opera, selling 99.9% of its seats at the Majestic and grossing a huge $2,425,002 as its April 16 closing date nears. Runner up on the list was Funny Girl, taking in $1,800,112 and filling 96.3% of seats at the August Wilson.
In all, 17 of the 21 productions on the boards last week were at 90% of capacity or more, including & Juliet (grossing $1,034,929); Aladdin ($1,156,968); Between Riverside and Crazy ($390,392); Chicago (a sell-out with a take of $797,240); Hamilton ($1,722,790, including a matinee Wednesday performance for students); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,282,511); Hadestown ($745,689); Kimberly Akimbo ($523,608); MJ The Musical (another sell-out at $1,566,284); Moulin Rouge! ($1,352,806); Six ($993,937); The Book of Mormon ($966,954); The Lion King ($1,626,271); and Wicked ($1,466,260). A Beautiful Noise fell just shy of the 90% mark at 89.4% ($1,011,645).
Pictures From Home had a good opening week, filling 96% of seats at Studio 54, with an affordable average ticket price of $68 keeping receipts at $424,623.
In its final week of performances, The Collaboration was at 81.3% capacity for a gross of $253,568.
Some Like It Hot and Leopoldstadt also fell below the 90% mark, with the former at 81% ($828,380) and the latter at 78% ($694,425).
Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,135,002,139, with total attendance of 8,766,444 at 87.7% of capacity.
All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For the complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.