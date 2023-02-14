‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ Continues Broadway Dominance With A $2.4M Take At The Box Office

Broadway continued filling seats last week as the annual deep-discount Broadway Week promotion (actually three weeks) came to a close. Total receipts for the 21 productions tallied to $23,064,393, with attendance of 192,323 at 95% of capacity.

Topping the box office roster for the week ending Feb. 12 was, once again, The Phantom of the Opera, selling 99.9% of its seats at the Majestic and grossing a huge $2,425,002 as its April 16 closing date nears. Runner up on the list was Funny Girl, taking in $1,800,112 and filling 96.3% of seats at the August Wilson.

In all, 17 of the 21 productions on the boards last week were at 90% of capacity or more, including & Juliet (grossing $1,034,929); Aladdin ($1,156,968); Between Riverside and Crazy ($390,392); Chicago (a sell-out with a take of $797,240); Hamilton ($1,722,790, including a matinee Wednesday performance for students); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,282,511); Hadestown ($745,689); Kimberly Akimbo ($523,608); MJ The Musical (another sell-out at $1,566,284); Moulin Rouge! ($1,352,806); Six ($993,937); The Book of Mormon ($966,954); The Lion King ($1,626,271); and Wicked ($1,466,260). A Beautiful Noise fell just shy of the 90% mark at 89.4% ($1,011,645).

Pictures From Home had a good opening week, filling 96% of seats at Studio 54, with an affordable average ticket price of $68 keeping receipts at $424,623.

In its final week of performances, The Collaboration was at 81.3% capacity for a gross of $253,568.

Some Like It Hot and Leopoldstadt also fell below the 90% mark, with the former at 81% ($828,380) and the latter at 78% ($694,425).

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,135,002,139, with total attendance of 8,766,444 at 87.7% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For the complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.