Brittney Griner Returns To WNBA, Signs One-Year Deal With Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was imprisoned in Russia before being swapped for an arms dealer in a controversial prisoner exchange, has signed a new deal to play basketball.
Griner, a free agent, has signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury, the Associated Press reported.
The 32-year-old Griner returned home from her 10-months in Russia that included time in a Russian jail. Griner had been arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges a year ago,
The 6-foot-9 center last played for the Mercury in 2021 and helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. She averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds that season.
