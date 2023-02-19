Brittney Griner Returns To WNBA, Signs One-Year Deal With Phoenix Mercury

Skip to main content
BAFTA Film Awards Winners List - Updating Live
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was imprisoned in Russia before being swapped for an arms dealer in a controversial prisoner exchange, has signed a new deal to play basketball.

Griner, a free agent, has signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury, the Associated Press reported.

The 32-year-old Griner returned home from her 10-months in Russia that included time in a Russian jail. Griner had been arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges a year ago,

The 6-foot-9 center last played for the Mercury in 2021 and helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. She averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds that season.

