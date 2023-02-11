Skip to main content
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Director-Producer Dina Amer Discusses Journalism, Helming Her Debut Feature 'You Resemble Me', And Telling Human Stories

BRIT Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Salma Hayek Pinault & More

Lizzo, Salma Hayek Pinault, Harry Styles, Kim Petras and Sam Smith
(L-R) Lizzo, Salma Hayek Pinault, Harry Styles, Kim Petras and Sam Smith Getty Images

Harry Styles continues to sweep at awards shows and this time the former One Direction member took the top accolades at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

Styles was present at the O2 Arena in London and took the trophies for Album of the Year for Harry’s House, Song of the Year for “As it Was”, Artist of the Year and Best Pop/R&B Act.

“This night has been really really special to me and I will never forget,” he said during his acceptance speech for Album of the Year which was presented to him by actor Stanley Tucci. “I am so proud to be a British artist out there in the world. I am so proud to be here tonight celebrating British artists and British music.”

Other winners of the night included Wet Leg for Group of the Year and Best New Artist. Beyoncé took a couple of trophies for Best International Artist and International Song of the Year for “Break My Soul.”

Styles made a splash during the red carpet arrivals which also included the presence of Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Lizzo and more stars.

Scroll through the red carpet photo gallery down below.

BRIT Awards 2023: Harry Styles
Harry Styles Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Sam Smith
Sam Smith Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Salma Hayek Pinault
Salma Hayek Pinault Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Lizzo
Lizzo J Hogan/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Kim Petras
Kim Petras Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Jessie J
Jessie J Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Shania Twain
Shania Twain Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Lucien Laviscount
‘Emily in Paris’ actor Lucien Laviscount JMEnternational/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Ella Henderson
Ella Henderson Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Former S Club 7 members Jo O'Meara, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett
Former S Club 7 members Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett JMEnternational/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Billie Piper
Billie Piper Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Michelle Visage
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ judge Michelle Visage Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Maya Jama
‘Love Island UK’ host Maya Jama Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Laura Whitmore
Former ‘Love Island UK’ host Laura Whitmore Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: AJ Odudu
TV host AJ Odudu Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Zara McDermott
Reality TV personality Zara McDermott Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Megan McKenna
Reality TV personality Megan McKenna Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Stormzy
Stormzy Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
BRIT Awards 2023: Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

