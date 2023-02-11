BRIT Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Salma Hayek Pinault & More
Harry Styles continues to sweep at awards shows and this time the former One Direction member took the top accolades at the 2023 BRIT Awards.
Styles was present at the O2 Arena in London and took the trophies for Album of the Year for Harry’s House, Song of the Year for “As it Was”, Artist of the Year and Best Pop/R&B Act.
“This night has been really really special to me and I will never forget,” he said during his acceptance speech for Album of the Year which was presented to him by actor Stanley Tucci. “I am so proud to be a British artist out there in the world. I am so proud to be here tonight celebrating British artists and British music.”
Other winners of the night included Wet Leg for Group of the Year and Best New Artist. Beyoncé took a couple of trophies for Best International Artist and International Song of the Year for “Break My Soul.”
Styles made a splash during the red carpet arrivals which also included the presence of Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Lizzo and more stars.
