Brett Radin Dies: Talent Manager With Knitting Factory Management Was 53

Brett Radin, a talent manager with Knitting Factory Management, died Friday at his home in Los Angeles at 53. No cause of death was given by his family.

Brian Long, President of Knitting Factory Management, said, “We are extremely saddened to learn the news of Brett’s passing. He brought a lightning bolt of positive energy. He was passionate for his artists, deeply knowledgable about the workings of the music industry, and intuitive. He will be missed.”

Related Story Gordon Pinsent Dies: Iconic Canadian Actor In Film And Television Was 92

Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis said, “Brett was a friend first, his passing deeply saddens us all beyond words. A true positive and compassionate spirit on all fronts . Sending love to his family and friends everywhere.”

Radin joined the Knitting Factory Management team from Zero Management. His client list included Lee DeWyze, Dave Eggar, Dave Matthews, Tracy Chapman, The Weepies, Vanessa Carlton, and Les Claypool.

Radin’s also worked at 19 Entertainment, where he worked closely with several “American Idol” winners. Prior to 19, he worked at Ghost Management, where the roster included Chapman, Matthews, Claypool and Carlton as well as Liz Phair, Grandaddy, Joan Osborne, Minnie Driver and Spacehog.

Information on survivors or memorial plans was not immediately available.