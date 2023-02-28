Brendan Fraser Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Fraser, one of the hottest actors right now and an Oscar Best Actor nominee for A24’s The Whale, has signed with CAA as he plots the next step in his career comeback. He had been represented by the agency several times in the past, including in the early 2000s and early 2010s.

According to sources, Fraser left Gersh, where he had been for seven and a half years, in early January after his agent Stephen Hirsh retired, and had been without an agent since then.

He continues to be managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and also repped by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Fraser was one of the biggest action stars of the late 1990s and early 2000s with The Mummy franchise and George of the Jungle before largely falling off the radar for the past decade.

He is enjoying a career resurgence with Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. For his performance, Fraser has won the Critics Choice and SAG Award, among other accolades.