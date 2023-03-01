Brendan Fraser Recalls Almost Dying On ‘The Mummy’ Set: “I Was Choked Out Accidentally”

Brendan Fraser is recalling his time filming The Mummy and mentioned that he almost died while working.

The Whale star made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he talked about the moment.

“I was choked out accidentally. There’s a hanging sequence…,” he started saying. “I was standing on my toes like this [stands up and shows] with the rope and you only got so far to go. Stephen [Sommers, the director] ran over and he said, ‘Hey, it doesn’t really look like your choking. Can you sell it?'”

Related Story Brendan Fraser Signs With CAA

It was at that moment that Fraser got one more take and said, “The camera swooped around and I went up on the toes and the guy holding the rope above me, he pulled it up a little higher and I was stuck on my toes and I had nowhere to go but down. So he was pulling up and I was going down. And then the next thing I knew, my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways and there was gravel in my teeth.”

Fraser recalled that everyone got really quiet and the coordinator began trying to make him wake up, once he did, they said, “‘Congratulations, you’re in the club – same thing happened to Mel Gibson on Braveheart.'”

The actor didn’t know what to make of it that he almost lost consciousness filming The Mummy.

Fraser recently surprised audiences in London that were there for a screening of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns.