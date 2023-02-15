‘Search Party’s Brandon Micheal Hall Signs With Artists First

EXCLUSIVE: Artists First has signed actor Brandon Micheal Hall for management.

Hall is perhaps best known for his breakout role opposite Alia Shawkat in the acclaimed TBS/HBO Max series Search Party, created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charlies Rogers and Michael Showalter, which ran for five seasons.

During the course of that dark comedy’s run, he also led the Humanitas Prize-winning CBS drama God Friended Me from EP Greg Berlanti, as well as ABC’s half-hour comedy The Mayor exec produced by Jeremy Bronson, Daveed Diggs and Jamie Tarses.

Hall is a graduate of Juilliard, the British American Drama Academy, and the South Carolina Governor School of the Arts and Humanities, who during his time at the former institution, landed a lead role opposite Melissa Leo in the CBS pilot LFE. Additional TV credits include Starz’s Power opposite Cedric the Entertainer, Comedy Central’s Broad City, Netflix’s The Characters opposite Paul W. Downs, CBS/A&E’s Unforgettable, and Alice Seabright’s Chloe for Prime Video/BBC One.

The actor’s past film credits include Automatik’s Monster Party, Jenna Laurenzo’s dramedy Lez Bomb, and the animated Superman pic Injustice, which had him voicing Cyborg. He can currently be seen on Rian Johnson’s Peacock murder mystery anthology series Poker Face, and also recently wrapped a role in the Ami Canaan Mann-directed indie Audrey’s Children, starring Natalie Dormer as healthcare hero Dr. Audrey Evans.

Hall made his Broadway debut opposite LaChanze in Roundabout’s Tony-nominated production of Trouble in Mind, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright. He also starred in the world premiere production of Transfers, directed by Jackson Gay, at New York Stage & Film, and continues to be repped by Gersh, Viewpoint and Felker Toczek Suddleson.