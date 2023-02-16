‘Scream VI’ Headed To Franchise Record Opening At Box Office

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount and Spyglass Media’s Scream VI hit tracking today with what looks to be a franchise opening record of $37M stateside. The previous highest opening for a Scream movie was Scream 3 back in 2000 which debuted to $34.7M stateside.

Lots of factors contributing to the heat: You can’t deny the star power of Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega. Clearly. But also, fans were pleased with the previous movie which further demonstrated the power of horror at the box office during the pandemic with a $30M 3-day opening last year and final domestic of $81.6M, $140M WW.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, Scream VI opens on March 10 and takes the Ghostface killings from Woodsboro to New York City. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the screenplay. Scream VI stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving with Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox and Ortega.

The sweet spot for Scream VI is the 18-34 crowd just like last year’s which pulled in 67% of that demo. The sequel is also heavily diverse, Scream attracting 33% Latino and Hispanic, 11% Black and 5% Asian. Also popping on tracking is the aging Gen X crowd, the 45-54 set who are the legacy fans of the Scream franchise. The last installment leaned slightly toward guys at 53%.

Through five movies, the Scream series has grossed over $744M worldwide with the original 1996 title being the highest grossing chapter at $173M WW.

Scream VI opens at a home time for Paramount: Opening day also marks the world premiere of their Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at SXSW and the studio has Top Gun: Maverick up at the Oscars that weekend with six noms including Best Picture.