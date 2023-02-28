Boston Celtics & Brooklyn Nets Score Podcasts As Part of NBA & iHeartMedia Deal

EXCLUSIVE: The NBA and iHeartMedia are expanding their slate of basketball podcasts with new shows about teams including Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

The media company and basketball association are launching 11 new shows, also featuring teams including Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

The shows will sit alongside existing shows such as NBA Flashback, NBA Finals File and Running the Break with C.J. and Alex.

The new podcasts will be hosted by top NBA analysts, hosts, announcers and cultural influencers including fitness instructor and Brooklyn Nets in-arena host Ally Love, Spanish radio announcer Rafa Hernandez Brito, NBA legend Jim Chones and Top Chef runner-up Nina Compton.

“We’re excited to debut a new slate of team podcasts that cover compelling stories from around the NBA,” said David Denenberg, NBA SVP and Head of National & Local Network Partnerships. “The iHeartPodcast Network provides a great platform to share that unique content with our fans.”

“We are proud to leverage iHeart’s unmatched scale, reach and digital platform to continue to deliver compelling NBA content to fans,” added Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “Together with the NBA and its teams, we look forward to bringing even more one-of-a-kind stories and cultural experiences to fans across the country.”

Boston Celtics feature in View from the Rafters: Behind the Scenes with the Boston Celtics, from Marc D’Amico, Sean Grande and Abby Chin.

Brooklyn Nets get three new shows: Voice of The Nets with Chris Carrino, Courtside Conversations with Ally Love and Basketball’s Borough: A Brooklyn Hoops Podcast, a narrative podcast tracing the history of hoops in New York City.

Charlotte Hornets get Hornets Hive Cast from Sam Farber.

Cleveland Cavaliers also get three shows: The Chase Down with Justin Rowan and Carter Rodriguez, Wine & Gold Radio from Cavs.com beat writer Joe Gabriele and Spanish radio announcer Rafa Hernandez Brito, and CavsHQ hosted by Tim Alcorn and Cleveland Cavaliers legend Jim Chones.

The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast is hosted by Todd Graffagnini, the voice of the Pelicans, Jim Eichenhofer, Pelicans.com writer, and Joe Cardosi, Pelicans Radio studio host, and there’s also Between Bites hosted by Nina Compton and husband Larry Miller.

Finally, San Antonio Spurs get Sound of The Spurs looking at the last 50 years of the franchise and hosted by Spurs radio voice Bill Schoening.