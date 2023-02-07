‘Bosch’ Universe Expands With 2 New Series In Works At Amazon Studios Centered On Jerry Edgar & Renee Ballard Characters

Expanding TV universes is the hottest trend right now. Bosch, one of the early adopters with Bosch: Legacy, is forging ahead with two police dramas inspired by the work of bestselling author Michael Connelly, which are in development at Amazon Studios.

Jamie Hector, who starred opposite Titus Welliver on the original Bosch series, is in talks to reprise his role in the offshoot, I hear.

The second drama, the Untitled Renee Ballard project, centers around a character that has not appeared on the two Bosch series to date, Detective Renee Ballard, who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold case division. Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community. Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.

The original series was for Prime Video; spinoff Bosch: Legacy is for AVOD sibling Freevee; it hasn’t been determined yet what Amazon platform the new shows would be for.

While building franchises has been part of the fabric of TV for decades, with Dick Wolf as the main driver, Starz’s Power took that to the next level with a universe involving multiple offshoots ordered and produced at the same time. Yellowstone is arguably the most talked about universe on TV right now, built around the success of the flagship series.

Just yesterday, Showtime announced plans for Billions and Dexter universes with multiple spinoffs in development.

Bosch: Legacy received an early Season 2 renewal, before its first episode even dropped. The series, from Fabel Entertainment, is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Titus Welliver. Season 2 is slated to premiere this fall.

Bosch was Amazon’s first original drama series, and at seven seasons, the streamer’s longest-running original series by a wide margin. The series, based on Connelly’s bestselling books, starred Welliver in the title role.

Here are details about the two new proposed Bosch spinoffs:

“Untitled J. Edgar” Show

A police drama following Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamourous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past. EPs: Michael Connelly, Larry Andries

The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ.

“Untitled Renee Ballard” Show