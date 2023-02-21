Skip to main content
‘BMF’ Adds 2 Chainz & Ne-Yo To Season 3

BMF, Season 3
2 Chainz, Ne-Yo

Starz’s BMF has added Grammy winners 2 Chainz (The Enforcer) and Ne-Yo (Dance Monsters) to its Season 3 cast in recurring roles.

2 Chainz will play “Stacks,” an Atlanta-born and bred distributor whose wisdom and stature command respect wherever he goes. Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style.

Ne-Yo will play “Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green,” a local Atlanta player who’s all about making the bag. Filled with swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, there’s more than meets the eye with Greeny.

Season 2 of BMF currently airs on Starz at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

The series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit film and television, alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins and interim showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series.

BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo are both repped by APA Agency.

