Lukita Maxwell Joins Blumhouse Sony Horror Pic ‘They Listen’

EXCLUSIVE: Shrinking‘s Lukita Maxwell has been cast in They Listen from writer-director Chris Weitz in what we hear is a top-billed role. In the horror pic, which has a storyline under wraps, the actress plays the daughter of John Cho and Katherine Waterston’s characters.

Blumhouse and Sony will present the Depth of Field production. It is slated to open theatrically on August 25, 2023.

They Listen reps the 11th collaboration between Cho and Weitz.

Jason Blum, Andrew Miano and Weitz are producers on the film. Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings and Paul Davis are EPs.

Maxwell is a series regular on the Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking, starring opposite Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The series is written and produced by Segel and Ted Lasso‘s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. In film, Lukita recently shot a lead role in FilmNation’s The Young Wife from director Tayarisha Poe. She was a series regular in Lena Dunham’s HBO Max series Genera+ion, written by Zelda and Daniel Barnz. Prior to that, she recurred on the first season of ABC’s comedy Speechless.

