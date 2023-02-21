Blumhouse Games Launches With Zach Wood As President, Don Sechler As CFO

Blumhouse is launching a new subsidiary to produce and publish video games with Zach Wood as President and Don Sechler as CFO.

Blumhouse Games will team with independent game developers to create original, horror-themed games for console, PC and mobile audiences. In the spirit of its the studio’s mission, Blumhouse Games will target indie-budget games (below $10M) in pushing creative boundaries.

“For some time we have been looking to build out a team to start accessing the growth opportunity in interactive media. When we sat with Zach and Don they articulated an approach that resonated with Blumhouse’s model and we knew it was a perfect place for us to start our push into the interactive space.” said Abhijay Prakash, Blumhouse President. “With their experience, sensibility and knowledge of the gaming marketplace Zach and Don are the ideal leaders to leverage Blumhouse’s unique genre strengths into gaming.”

“Through my time in the industry, I’ve had the good fortune of working closely with developers to bring their ideas to life. There’s a unique opportunity for horror and genre in the indie game space, and I’m thrilled about teaming up with Blumhouse to meaningfully leverage the company’s brand, reputation, and creative talent,” said Wood.

At the end of last year, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster announced that they were merging, a deal which is poised to close this summer.

Wood has been a video game producer for more than 25 years and has shipped over 30 games on every major platform — from the Game Boy to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The games range from large-teamed AAA to award-winning indie darlings, like Sound Shapes, Hohokum, The Unfinished Swan and Bound at Santa Monica Studio/PlayStation; Prey: Mooncrash and Redfall at Arkane/Bethesda; and most recently, a stint with Iron Galaxy.

Before joining Blumhouse Games, Sechler headed finance, operations, and strategy for Sony PlayStation’s publisher and developer relations function, where he helped to structure and execute business development deals for the development, marketing, and distribution of games ranging from the largest IP in video games to first time developers. Upon joining the team in 2013, he was a key team member reforming the culture of PlayStation’s relationship with third party game creators, culminating in the investment of over $150M in indie game content, generating significant returns for creators. He also created the team that advises game makers on industry best practices that help optimize the engagement and monetization of their content.