‘Blue Bloods‘, ’S.W.A.T.’ & ‘East New York’ Did Not Get Early Renewals By CBS – Here Is Why

CBS today renewed three more scripted series, dramas NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i and CSI: Vegas. With recent Season 2 orders for breakout freshmen Fire Country and So Help Me Todd, renewals of comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola and with the FBI franchise, The Equalizer and Young Sheldon in the midst of multi-season pickups, that leaves Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T. and East New York as the three current CBS scripted series that are yet to get word on next season. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Blue Bloods is the stalwart among the three. Currently in its 13th season, the cop drama starring Tom Selleck remains a Top 5 scripted series on CBS and a cornerstone of the network’s formidable Friday lineup, which was rebuilt this season with S.W.A.T., now in its sixth season, and Fire Country joining Blue Bloods.

Both Blue Bloods and S.W.A.T. are in active renewal negotiations, I hear, with proposed budget cuts among the points that need to be hammered out. Amid overall decline of linear ratings, it has become common practice for broadcast networks to ask for budget reductions on long-running series which naturally become more expensive as they age.

There had been rumblings that the cuts CBS had been pushing for on Blue Bloods were pretty deep, putting the show’s future in limbo, but, after weeks of impasse, I hear negotiations are trending in the right direction and the network is hopeful to have the show back for Season 14.

Produced by CBS Studios, Blue Bloods has been a moneymaker for the company with strong performance on CBS, in syndication and internationally.

CBS recently announced that another veteran procedural, NCIS: Los Angeles, will end with its current 14th season. I heard at the time that high costs played a major part in the decision. Like Blue Bloods, NCIS: LA is a rare long-running hit with a big-name actor(s) in the lead who have been on the show since the start, making the shows more expensive in the later part of their runs.

S.W.A.T. is a rare series to tick up in viewership year-to-year after its move to Fridays this season where the drama has flourished. A co-production between lead Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios, S.W.A.T. had previously received early renewals. I hear talks for a seventh season have recently started and there are no major hurdles, with sources optimistic that a compromise on budget and other points would be reached.

Last year, CBS went down to the wire on four other co-productions, the three FBI series and The Equalizer, all with Universal TV, which were ultimately renewed for two seasons each.

East New York is a classic bubble series and will likely have to wait for CBS brass to see how new midseason entry True Lies performs in the coming weeks and to review the two drama pilots before they make a decision on the police drama starring Amanda Warren.