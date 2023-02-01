‘Blindspotting’ Sets Season 2 Premiere

Starz has set the Season 2 premiere of Blindspotting for April 14 and released first-look images (below).

The two-episode premiere will air linearly on Starz in the U.S. and Canada at 9 p.m. ET/PT immediately followed by episode two at 9:30 pm ET/PT. All subsequent episodes will air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

From Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting centers on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), who was nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles (Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, Sean (Atticus Woodward) was suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic life when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother, Rainey (Helen Hunt), and sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron).

Season 2 picks up nine months after Ashley and Miles’ prison nuptials in the season one finale as Ashley is trying and raise their son on her own. She is reaching her breaking point and is taking it out on everyone around her. Miles is adjusting to life on the inside and counting down the days before their first family visitation weekend at San Quentin.

Rainey is doing her best to make Ashley and Sean feel at home while trying to stay connected to her son behind bars, but Ashley holds all the cards. Trish’s new business is flourishing, but she is dealing with jealousy issues now that her best friend and business partner Jacque (April Absynth) is dating Cuddie (Lance Holloway).

Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) is growing frustrated with Ashley’s constant need for support and has begun to miss her life back in Bali. Earl (Benjamin Turner), fresh out of prison himself for unintentionally breaking his probation, has moved out of Nancy’s (Margo Hall) house and is trying to re-establish a relationship with his own family, and his past.

In addition to co-creating the series, Casal and Diggs both serve as executive producers and writers with Casal also serving as showrunner and director of four episodes. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen also serve as executive producers, with Wu Calder also directing two episodes in season two.

Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing Blindspotting on behalf of Starz. Claire Wendlandt is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

More first-look photos can be found below.