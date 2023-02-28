Blake Griffin & Ryan Kalil’s Mortal Media Inks First-Look Film & TV Deal With Sony Pictures Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil are getting into business with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The producing partners have signed a multi-year first-look development and production deal for film and TV via their Mortal Media production banner.

Under the first-look pact, Mortal Media will develop and produce a range of projects across film and television, in both the scripted and non-scripted space. Feature films and scripted television projects will focus on the intersection of genre and comedy, while the non-scripted slate will be dedicated to sports-related projects. Former NFL center Kalil and NBA All-Star Griffin bring a unique perspective to the world of sports, having both had successful careers as professional athletes.

The deal comes on the heels of the company’s recently released Apple TV+ sci-fi dramedy series Hello Tomorrow!, starring Emmy winner Billy Crudup.

“We always look for opportunities to work with new talent with fresh ideas and couldn’t be more excited to be working with Ryan and Blake,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development. “We have been so impressed with their passion and reverence for producing exceptional, original stories. Their creative values align well with our commitment to produce high-quality, culturally relevant content. We look forward to a successful collaboration with their team!”

Mortal Media is in post-production on a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump starring Jack Harlow, for Disney/20th Century Studios. Other active projects include a sequel to The Rocketeer with David Oyelowo at Disney, single-camera comedy series Get Buckets with Stephen Falk (You’re The Worst) in development at Fox, and a feature action comedy with Hartbeat for Netflix. Additionally, Mortal has sold various film and television projects to major film studios and TV networks such as Netflix, Fox, Comedy Central, Paramount, ABC, and FX.

“We are honored to join the Sony Pictures family,” said Mortal co-founder Griffin. “We’ve long admired Sony’s legacy of creative risk-taking and producing stories that stand the test of time. We’ve already begun delving into some exciting projects.”

Noah Weinstein continues to serve as President of Film and Television for Mortal Media.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support, resources, and trust Sony has given us,” said Mortal co-founder Kalil. “Our gratitude to Tony, Tom, Ravi, Katherine, Eli and the entire Sony Pictures team for their confidence in our ability to deliver films and shows that will entertain and inspire.”

Kalil is also attached as an executive producer for Seven Bucks Production’s project Son of Shaolin, he co-created the sci-fi graphic novel Savage Games, and co-wrote The Rookie Handbook, a humorous and insightful look at the life of an NFL rookie. In 2022, Ryan, along with Vince Vaughn and Greg Olsen, launched a podcast network and production company called Audiorama. Kalil is an advocate for lupus research and ending homelessness, having started the Kalil Family Foundation with his wife, and is a founding investor in Angel City FC, the Los Angeles franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Griffin is a six-time NBA All-Star and 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year. With a deep interest in the health and wellness space, Griffin recently premiered the second season of his podcast The Pursuit of Healthiness in May 2021. Additionally, in the comedy world, Griffin has had guest appearances on Showtime’s Kidding, Comedy Central’s Broad City, Roast Battle, the Roast of Alec Baldwin, as well as having appeared in numerous shorts with Funny or Die, and indie film The Female Brain. His annual comedy. by blake charity fundraiser, which he last hosted at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, has become known for its lineup of big-name comedians and up-and-coming young talent. Griffin is repped by Excel Sports Management and United Talent Agency (theatrical only).

Mortal Media is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.